Norway | At least five wounded in an act of violence in Oslo, the police suspect that machetes were used

At least one of the wounded has received serious injuries.

Norwegian in the capital Oslo, at least five people have been injured in an act of violence with a knife that happened on Saturday evening, according to the Oslo police.

The police said that they had arrested the person suspected of the act and that they had taken possession of a machete, which is suspected to be an instrument of crime.

The police according to preliminary information, the incident that took place in the center of Oslo may have started from disagreements related to getting inside the restaurant.

According to the police, the suspect may have known one of the victims beforehand.