Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre declared this Thursday (24) that his country must send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, marking a significant gesture of support for the defense capabilities of the country that has suffered from the Russian invasion since 2022.

The decision makes Norway the third country, after Denmark and the Netherlands, to announce this type of military aid to Ukraine.

The offer was unveiled during Støre’s official visit to Kiev, where he stated that “we intend to donate the fighter jets, but details, including quantity and delivery methods, will be discussed with Ukraine and our allies”.

The prime minister said that Norway is committed to supporting Ukraine and willing to make a significant contribution to the defense capability of Volodymyr Zelensky’s country.

Norway is in the midst of a process of modernizing its fighter fleet, with the acquisition of F-35 models, which made it possible to make available the F-16 fighters for donation. The country currently has 57 F-16 fighters, 32 of which have already been sold to Romania.

The exact number of fighters that will be donated is still being discussed, but Støre mentioned that it will likely be between five and 10 aircraft.

This offer is part of a joint movement with other European countries, such as Denmark, which has pledged to donate 19 fighter jets to Ukraine, six of which by the end of this year, and the Netherlands, which is also collaborating in this effort.

In addition to fighter jets, Norway also said it would supply IRIS-T anti-aircraft missiles and mine clearance equipment to Ukraine.

The donations will be funded through a military and civilian aid plan for Ukraine, which was established with a budget of NOK 75 billion (equivalent to about $7 billion). The plan was presented in February this year.

Also on Thursday, Russia’s Defense Ministry said it had sent a MiG-31 jet on Wednesday to intercept a Norwegian military plane over the Barents Sea, which straddles the Arctic border between the two countries. countries.

According to the ministry, the Norwegian plane approached Russian airspace and moved away after the approach of the Russian jet.

Relations between Norway and the Russians have been tense since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Before this Wednesday’s episode, Russian Defense had already announced that it sent fighter jets to intercept Norwegian aircraft on the last 14th. (With EFE Agency)