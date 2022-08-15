Norway’s Prime Minister Støre said that the country supplies Germany with the maximum volumes of gas

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stere held a joint conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during which he spoke about Oslo supplying Berlin with as much gas as it can, transferring maximum volumes, reports RIA News.

“I believe that Norway supplies all the gas it can to Germany… There has been extensive energy cooperation between Norway and Germany for many years,” the Norwegian prime minister said.

Earlier, gas prices in Europe rose during trading on August 15. The cost of September futures on the TTF hub soared by almost seven percent by the close of the previous day. It is noted that the price has approached 2370 dollars per thousand cubic meters.

It also became known that in Berlin they were forced to turn off the night illumination of 100 public buildings and facilities in order to save electricity. Technicians have to manually turn off each object, since there is no single system. Thus, lighting can save up to 40,000 euros per year.