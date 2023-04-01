An Italian would have died in Norway due to an avalanche that would have hit a group of five of our compatriots. This was reported by the site of the local newspaper Aftenposten, specifying that the avalanche detached from Mount Kavringtinden, very popular for hiking and located near the village of Lyngen. According to the newspaper, another Italian would be seriously injured and a third would have suffered moderate injuries, while the last two would be unharmed.