Norway | An infant died in Norway after two dogs attacked him

The dogs belonged to the child’s familiar family.

One and a half years old a child has died in Norway after two dogs attacked him. The newspaper Verdens Gang (VG) in Norway and Finland reported Evening News.

According to a police release, the incident happened after noon on Saturday in Brumunddal, about 150 kilometers north of Oslo.

The child had been visiting a close family to which the dogs belonged.

Police have launched an investigation into the case and said the dogs will be killed at the owner’s request.

Brumunddal belongs to the municipality of Ringsaker. Mayor Anita Ihle Steen and Count Gerd Christensen expressed their condolences to the VG over the incident.

“This is a tragic event that affects the whole municipality. We feel compassion for relatives, ”Ihle Steen said.

The municipal crisis team offers help to the family of a deceased child.