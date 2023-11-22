Norwegian Prime Minister Stere announced the possible closure of the checkpoint on the border with Russia

Norway may close checkpoints on the border with Russia, following Finland. Prime Minister of the Kingdom Jonas Gahr Stere spoke about this during a speech at the LO Stats cartel conference, the TV channel reports TV2.

Støre was asked whether Norway should follow Finland’s example and “close the border with Russia above Storskog.”

“If necessary,” the politician clarified.

The Prime Minister also added that Norway is closely monitoring the situation in Finland and Estonia.

Finland has decided to almost completely close the border with Russia

On Wednesday, November 22, Yle reported that Finland has decided to almost completely close the border with Russia. Eight out of nine checkpoints will stop working.

As journalists clarified, it will be possible to cross the Finnish-Russian border only through the northernmost border point – Raja-Joosepi (on the Russian side – Lotta in the Murmansk region). The government’s decision will come into force at 00:00 on November 24 (01:00 Moscow time), and checkpoints will be closed until at least December 23.

In turn, the Prime Minister of the Scandinavian country, Petteri Orpo, warned that if the situation worsens, the authorities will take additional measures.

Our task is to ensure the safety of Finns
Petteri Orpo Prime Minister of Finland

By November 18, Finland had closed four checkpoints on the border with Russia. Local authorities explained their decision by the influx of migrants from third countries, which Moscow allegedly uses to destabilize the situation in the country. Border guards were also forced to block the fifth checkpoint, Vartius, due to overload.

Thus, from November 18, 2023 to February 18, 2024, the Vaalimaa, Nuijamaa, Imatra and Niirala checkpoints closest to St. Petersburg are closed.

At the same time, Finland previously announced its readiness to close all remaining checkpoints on the land border with Russia due to the uncontrolled flow of refugees from Iraq, Syria and Somalia.

In recent days, about 400 refugees have moved from Russia to Finland. Mostly people from Arab countries are asking for asylum. Special intermediaries help them get to their destination. They organize a route to St. Petersburg, and then transport refugees no closer than 30 kilometers from the border, from where migrants have to travel on their own. The price of such a “ticket” to Europe is two to three thousand euros.

Estonia wanted to close the checkpoint on the border with Russia

On November 21, Izvestia, citing the Estonian Director General of the Police and Border Guard Department, Egert Belichev, reported that another European country, Estonia, wanted to close checkpoints on the border with Russia due to the influx of migrants.

We are monitoring the situation, ready to react, ready to take our steps if the need arises
Egert Belichev Director General of the Finnish Police and Border Guard Department

In his opinion, the Russian side allows migrants from Somalia and Syria to approach the Estonian border, although they do not have permission to enter the European Union. At the same time, after the closure of Finnish checkpoints on the Russian border, migration pressure on Estonia may increase, Belichev suggested.

Russia has assessed the possibility of completely closing the border with Finland

In turn, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs assessed the possibility of completely closing the border on the Finnish side, saying that this is not excluded. The department clarified that if the border is closed, the country will work out response measures, correlating them with national interests. At the same time, the Foreign Ministry emphasized that such a step by the Finnish authorities would contradict their own interests.

Later, information appeared that the Russian Foreign Ministry had a conversation with the Ambassador of Finland to Russia, Antti Helanterei, and protested due to the closure of a number of the most actively used checkpoints on the border.

See also Politico predicted conflicts in Europe due to drought and the struggle for access to water The closure of checkpoints violates the rights and interests of tens of thousands of citizens of our countries. The decision was made hastily, without any consultation with the Russian side, which had previously been an integral part of cooperation in ensuring the effective functioning of the joint border Russian Foreign Ministry

In addition, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated that Russian border guards comply with all rules on the border with Finland, so Moscow does not accept Helsinki’s far-fetched accusations. The Russian President’s press secretary denied rumors that Russia is contributing to the migration influx to Finland.

The residents of Finland themselves spoke out against the closure of the checkpoint. Thus, on November 18, a rally was held in the city of Lappeenranta against the closure of the border with Russia. It was emphasized that the closure of borders deprived some residents of the country of the right to see their families in the Russian Federation. The organizers of the rally condemned the “use of refugees” as an instrument of international politics. On this day, dozens of people came to the Finnish city administration building demanding that restrictions be lifted.