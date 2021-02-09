OSLO (dpa-AFX) – People in Norway are advised not to travel outside the country beyond Easter due to Corona concerns. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Oslo has decided to extend its recommendation against unnecessary trips to all countries in the world ahead of time. As the ministry announced on Tuesday, the global travel advice originally planned to run until March 1st is now valid until April 15th.

Various factors played a role in this decision, including the global infection situation, new measures against mutated virus variants, travel restrictions and the capacities of the respective health care systems in the countries, according to Oslo. Exceptions to the advice are only available for countries and regions in the Schengen and European Economic Area with low infection rates – these are only Iceland, the Faroe Islands, Greenland and a few areas in Finland. The Norwegians should not regard these exceptions as an invitation to travel.

The border is also largely closed in the opposite direction: Foreign citizens have not been able to enter Norway since January 29, unless they have a permanent residence in the country. This measure should be examined by the government after 14 days – whether it will then be extended is still unclear.

The number of new infections in Norway has been among the lowest in Europe for some time. However, various restrictions also apply in the Scandinavian country, including in response to local corona outbreaks. / Trs / DP / nas