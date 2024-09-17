Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Norway | A small town doctor is accused of raping 88 women

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 17, 2024
in World Europe
Norway | A small town doctor is accused of raping 88 women
The doctor photographed his patients for thousands of hours during medical visits.

From Norway the doctor is accused of raping 88 women, Norwegian media reports. The rapes allegedly took place during medical examinations between 2004 and 2022.

The actions often took place in such a way that the patient could not see what the doctor was doing due to his position, the indictment states. In 2023, he was fired from his post and has lost his license to practice as a doctor, he says Norwegian magazine VG. The doctor has denied his guilt.

The doctor worked as the chief physician of the municipality of Frosta in central Norway. Frosta municipality has more than 2,500 of the resident.

In addition police has seized 6,000 hours of video footage from the doctor’s apartment. According to the police, part of the material contained gynecological examinations, the Norwegian Broadcasting Company NRK tells. According to the indictment, many investigations have been filmed secretly.

The accused doctor told the Norwegian health authorities last year that he believes the videos show that he has not “exceeded the limits applicable to a doctor’s activities”, the newspapers say.

Tags:
