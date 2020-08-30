Norway | A riot broke out in Oslo after the Koran was torn apart, police used tear gas and arrested 29 people

Police arrested 29 people after a riot in Oslo on Saturday, says the Norwegian magazine Verdens Gang (VG). According to police, there were several minors among those arrested.

The incident began after the Norwegian anti-Islamic organization SIAN (Stopp islamiseringen av Norge) staged a demonstration in front of the Norwegian Parliament House Stortinget.

Opponents had gathered at the scene, shouting slogans against the SIAN. The majority of the protesters behaved calmly, VG says. However, according to the newspaper, some of the protesters were constantly seeking a protective fence erected by the police, and the police used tear gas against them.

Situation escalated after a member of the SIAN began to tear pages from the Muslim holy book of the Qur’an and spit on them in front of protesters. “Look now, now I despise the Qur’an,” he had said according to the Norwegian news agency NTB.

After that, several protesters broke over the fences and tried to capture Bråten. One of the protesters had time to kick him in the leg before the police got in, VG says.

A number of protesters also attacked police cars, damaging three cars. Stones were also thrown at the police.

Due to the riot, the authorities suspended the protest organized by SIAN.

“We had to stop the demonstration because we didn’t want it to escalate any further,” Torgeir Brenden Oslo police told VG.

Authorities had to use, among other things, gas nebulizers to keep the groups apart.

On Friday In Malmö, Sweden riots broke out after similar events.

A number of protesters publicly burned the Koran, after which hundreds of people rioted the night before Saturday. Several police officers were slightly injured.