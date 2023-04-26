Norway | A large Viking ship was revealed from the burial mound

Archaeologists believe that the ship was built in the late 7th century.

The Norwegians archaeologists have found a large Viking ship hidden in a burial mound. The discovery was reported by, among others, the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation NRK and Science Norway website.

The Salhushaugen burial mound is located in Karmøy in western Norway. Ground radar, which can be used to create soil, was used in the search.

The ship discovery was already made last summer, but it was only announced to the public in April.

According to the researchers, the ship found in the Salhushaugen burial mound is about 20 meters long and resembles the structure of the Oseberg Viking ship found in 1903.

On the burial mound excavations were carried out more than a hundred years ago, but no ship was found at that time. It seems that the mound was not dug deep enough in the early 20th century.

The ship found now is believed to be from the end of the 7th century. Two significant ship graves of Viking kings or commanders have previously been found in Karmøy. Storhaug’s ship is dated to the 770s and Grønhaug’s to the 780s.

The Viking Age is most often considered to have started in 793, when the Vikings sacked and destroyed Lindisfarne Monastery in Britain.

Oseberg’s ship made of oak, according to research, was built around 820. Oseberg’s ship is the best-preserved Viking ship.

of Stavanger according to the university, further research and excavations are planned at the Salhushaugen burial mound. The date of the excavations has not yet been decided, but it may be very possible that there is not much left of the ship.

According to the University of Stavanger, the discovery of three ship graves suggests that Karmøy was the place where the first Viking kings lived. Regional kings controlled the shipping routes along the coast of western Norway, and the king who united Norway around 900 Harald Kaunotukan is said to have been from the Karmøy area. Harald is considered the first king of Norway. After him, Norway was ruled by Harald’s son Eerik Verikarves.

Oseberg's ship is the best-preserved Viking ship.

of Oseberg besides the ship, the most famous Viking ship found in a Norwegian burial mound is the Gokstad ship, which was found in 1880. Based on the annual rings, the oak tree used in the ship’s construction was felled in 890. The ship is over 23 meters long.

When opening the burial mound inside Gokstad’s ship, the skeleton of a Viking chieftain or king was found. When he was alive, the man was over 180 centimeters tall and had a rotund body structure, so he was exceptionally large in his time. The man who was killed in his 40s and 50s died from injuries to his legs during or after the battle.

His weapons were not found on the ship, so it may be that the most valuable items were stolen from the grave possibly already during the Viking Age. It was on the ship 64 viking shieldsand in addition to them, a lot of other artefacts were found, including the bones of several dogs and horses.

The most valuable items had also been looted from Oseberg’s ship in the past. The skeletons of two women were found on Oseberg’s ship, one of which is thought to have been a queen according to some theories. It has sometimes been suggested that she may have been Harald Kaunotuka’s grandmother.

of Gokstad and Oseberg’s ships are currently located in Oslo and will be displayed in the new Viking Age museum, which is scheduled to open in 2026.

Construction of the museum began this year.