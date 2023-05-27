Norway | A Finnish man died in a diving accident

According to local media, the group was diving into the wreck.

A Finnish man has died in a diving accident in Norway, the police and the Norwegian media said on Saturday. A man in his sixties died on Friday in Kristiansund, a couple of hundred kilometers north of Oslo.

A representative of the local police Arild Reiten for VG magazine according to the information provided, the man belonged to a diving group of four. The man had become unconscious, after which he was transported to the beach for resuscitation and from there to the hospital. However, it was not possible to save the diver.

According to local media, the group was diving on a wreck that sank in a storm in Kristiansund in 1992.

The diving accident was previously reported in Finland Hufvudstadsbladet.