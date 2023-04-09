Norway | A car driver drove into a crowd, one died

The act is suspected to have been intentional. The suspect, a man in his 30s, was caught in the early hours of the morning a couple of kilometers from the city center of Steinkjer.

One one person was killed and at least two others were injured when a van driver drove into a crowd in the Norwegian town of Steinkjer just before three last night.

Among others, the Norwegian reported on the matter VG as well as several Swedish media such as Dagens Nyheter and Aftonbladet.

The police have arrested the man who was driving the white van. It is suspected that he drove into the crowd on purpose.

According to VG, the person who died in the overrun is a 20-year-old man. According to the newspaper, the injuries of the injured are minor.

The man who drove the car is about 30 years old.

VG says that the driver was caught on the road leading to the center of Steinkjer. The driver had driven the van into a ditch.

The van was found by chance by a woman driving by, who reported the matter to the police at night. According to the woman interviewed by VG, the man who got out of the van seemed to be drunk.

According to the Norwegian police, the man drove into the crowd at a considerable speed. According to the Norwegian media, the suspect is a Norwegian citizen living in the locality.

Suspect is still in the hospital, and his condition is being monitored. The suspect’s defense attorney Anne Marstrander-Berg told Aftonbladet that the man found out about the incident from outsiders.

“He looked desperate and wondered what had happened,” Marstrander-Berg said.

Steinkjer is the administrative center of North Trøndelag county. The city is about 60 kilometers from the Swedish border.