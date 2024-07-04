Norway | A 30-year prison sentence for the person who shot two people during the Pride celebration in Oslo

Norway|The convicted man has previously been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

in Oslo the man who shot two people during the Pride celebration has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a serious crime of terrorism. In the June 2022 shooting nine people were also wounded.

According to the court, the purpose of the act was “to instill fear in LGBTQ people”.

Doomed The 45-year-old man is a Norwegian citizen of Iranian background, previously diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

He is the first to be sentenced to 30 years in prison for a serious terrorist crime after the law was changed in 2015.