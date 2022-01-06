In June 2021 the company Norton decided to add subscribers to Norton 360, its ‘all-in-one’ security suite, cryptocurrency mining software in addition to its popular antivirus service.

In this way the affiliates of this platform can mine Hold, the virtual currency unit of the network Ethereum. Many criticized this move by this software company, calling it opportunistic.

Norton 360 lets cryptocurrency Etener mine

Likewise, they accused Norton of being inconsiderate of the environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining and the financial risk for its users. The matter calmed down a bit, but it resurfaced this week.

All due to company consumers who they complained in Twitter that this tool is more difficult to uninstall than it should be. Others pointed out that it should not be installed without the explicit consent of the user.

Virus Database Updated – Avast Merges With Norton

What does the company say about it? He stated that this option is ‘just a subscription function’ and it is not enabled unless the affiliate authorizes it. That was what he replied to a message from a user on the aforementioned social network.

That response sparked more protests. One user pointed out ‘If so, why is it installed by default and cannot be removed without getting rid of all antivirus software?’. That sounds like a problem.

It is possible to uninstall the mining tool

Others judged condescending Norton from the tone of his response, and there were many who suggested that he should stay in line as a cybersecurity company.

Due to the above, a company spokesperson reaffirmed that data mining is not enabled unless the client allows it.

If users activated Norton Crypto but they do not want to use this feature any more, it is possible to disable it in the service of this company.

This is done by temporarily disabling the ‘tamper protection’, which is used to allow consumers to modify the software installation.

Then proceed to delete the file Ncrpyt.exe in the computer. It can be seen that it is a drastic solution and perhaps the process should be more user friendly.

That is, it can be done directly in the application without having to search for this file.

For more details consult the FAQ that the company has on its site. There is information worth knowing about this software.

