A declassified report entitled ‘Justification of the US military intervention in Cuba’, describes A secret plan developed in 1962 to justify a military operation against Fidel Castro and get the support of American citizenship. His code name was ‘Northwoods operation’ and proposed to perform a series of false flag actsconsisting of blaming the enemy of something they had done to support a forceful response. Details to ‘footer’ of the story that after the declassification ordered by Trump of new files about the murder of JFK, have once again been under the focus of attention.

It was a proposal that sand framed in the larger operation, the well -known ‘Mushroom Operation’. Its objective was a series of undercover operations that included economic sabotage and the murder attempts of the main leaders of Castroism. This memorandum intended to complement this project. It was written by the Department of Defense (DOD) and the Joint General Staff, and presented during the presidency of John Fitzgerald Kennedy. The size of the same aroused great fear and reservation in the administration of the Democratic leader for the repercussions he could unleash.

The reason for this is that among other things the text stated: «We could Develop a Cuban horror campaign in the Miami area, in other cities in Florida and even in Washington». It is more proposed to “explode an American ship in the Bay of Guantanamo and blame Cuba because Low lists In American newspapers would cause a useful wave of national indignation ».

What does the document say?: «Establish a credible attack»

James Bamford, an American author known as “the most important journalist in the Nation on the subject of the National Security Agency”, refers to the ‘Northwoods Operation in his book’ Body of Secrets’. And points out that The document had the approval in writing of Lyman Lemnitzer, president of the Board of Chiefs of the General Staff. And he says that he contemplated the possibility of shooting innocent people in American streets or kidnapping airplanes. “Giving Lemnitzer and his gang the excuse they needed to declare war,” he says. And it is a writing that we can find with others today and occupy more than 180 pages.









The incidents listed by the report included multiple forms of action to simulate a credible attack. Established Start rumors using a clandestine radio, to land «Cubans friends in uniform to perform acts in military bases and explode ammunition within the facilities ». Aiming American or Cuban military and civil personnel. Other options were to launch mortar projectiles towards the base to give the feeling that they were being carried out by hostile Cuban forces.

The report detailed that «some would be planned well coordinated incidents that would take place in Guantanamo and its surroundings to make believe that they are being carried out by Cuban forces ». The list also included Sabotages in portscapture the assault equipment that approaches from the sea. And also described the idea of qUemar Airplanes In an air base or sink a ship. And then, “make funerals for simulated victims.”

An incident of the ‘type Maine’

Also, the report specifies that «United States rSponnder would executing offensive operations to ensure water and energy supplydestroying artillery and mortar locations that threaten the end of danger. Indicate that an incident of the type “Remember The Maine” It could be organized in several ways. They proposed to explode an American ship in the Bay of Guantanamo and blame Cuba, similar to the incident in 1898 with the USS Maine in Havana that triggered war with Spain. Or suggest “explode an unmanned ship anywhere in Cuban waters.”

«The presence of Cuban aircraft or ships that simply investigate the ship’s intention It could be a forceful proof that the ship was attacked. And the proximity to Havana or Santiago would add credibility, especially for those who could have heard the explosion or seen the fire «, they established. And also specified that the US could continue with An air or sea rescue operation covered by US fighters to ‘evacuate’ the remaining members.

Ideas are varied. They also proposed to sink a barge of Cubans en route to Florida, real or simulated, or aimed to create a convincing incident in which A Cuban plane seems to have attacked and shot down «a rented civil passenger plane en route from the United States to Jamaica, Guatemala, Panama or Venezuela. The destination would be chosen only to make the route of the flight plan cross Cuba. Passengers could be a group of university students who go on vacation or a group of people with a common interest in supporting the rental of a non -regular flight, “they sentence. And if necessary, attack their neighbors, such as Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

However, the document He did not get the approval since it was concluded that their implications could be potentially catastrophic. Therefore marking a growing distrust and animosity of the sectors related to this idea with the administration. Subsequently, and after 40 years of confidentiality This document would be declassified in its completeness, and put online available to anyone who wants to consult it.