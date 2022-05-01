Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The Potable Water and Sewage Board of the Municipality of Ahome (japama) normalized drinking water pressure in the north-western neighborhoods of the city of Los Mochis, since maintenance work on the Infilco 2 equipment of the Commission del Río Fuerte water treatment plant was completed before the estimated time.

The works, according to information from the general manager, Raúl Pérez Miranda, had been scheduled for 10 to 12 days, but were carried out in 8 days due to the intense work that had to be done during the day and night so that the users could had the water pressure properly normalized.

The Infilco 2 system operates 300 liters per second and provides service to the northwestern sector of the city and when it was repaired, the drinking water pressure levels were lowered.

four year old mud

The system had not been cleaned for four years and about a ton of accumulated sludge was removed.

“A deep cleaning of the deposits where this process takes place was carried out. Almost a ton of sludge was removed. They stayed throughout all these years, as happened at the time with the pre-sedimentation channel.

Other types of sludge are also lodged in these systems, which is what is currently being worked on.

The manager of Japama explained that this largely resolves the demand and the different complaints that had been filed in the northwestern neighborhoods of the city and even in some of the eastern part, which were also affected.

discounts end

On the other hand, yesterday the “Japama at 100 with you” discounts concluded, through which users were able to catch up with 100 percent in fines and surcharges and 20 percent in the main domestic consumption.

“I think that everyone who could attend did so, and that was the purpose,” said Raúl Pérez Miranda.

He mentioned that between the agreements that were made and what was collected between the two months that the discounts were, they hope to have reached 60 million pesos.

“Expectations were met, but we still have some lag, of overdue portfolio, but we have to continue that with the recovery workers.”

Maintenance

Cleanup of the Comision del Río Fuerte plant resolves to a great extent the demand and complaints that had been presented in the northwestern neighborhoods of the city.