The northwest of France will face Storm Ciarán, which will begin to hit that area this Wednesday, November 1, with winds of up to 170 kilometers per hour. The national meteorological service decreed a red alert in three departments starting at midnight. Some 3,200 firefighters will be mobilized to respond to possible emergencies. The effects of the storm will also be felt in the British Isles and several areas of Spain.

The French meteorological service, Météo-France, predicts that the “strong autumn storm” Ciarán will begin to hit the northwest of the country starting the night of this Wednesday, November 1, with gusts of up to 170 km/h.

The authorities have indicated that Ciarán will most intensely affect the Atlantic area of ​​France and the British Isles, although its effects will also be felt in the north of Spain, with rains in Galicia, Asturias and the west of Castilla y León.

Starting at midnight, Météo-France will put three departments on red alert: Finistère, Côtes-d’Armor and Manche.

🌬️Entre mercredi soir et jeudi matin, la tempête #ciaran You will touch the North-West quarter of the country with three wind forts. 🌊A phenomenon of vague submersion, associated with three vague forts, is present on the Atlantic and Manche façade.https://t.co/w5OGXbEEhP pic.twitter.com/eEDHZ4fhMN — Météo-France (@meteofrance) October 31, 2023



The Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, announced the mobilization of 3,200 firefighters in six departments to deal with the storm: the four Bretons (Côtes-d’Armor, Ille-et-Vilaine, Finistère and Morbihan), as well as Manche and Loire -Atlantique.

Darmanin compared Ciarán to the storm that devastated northern France in 1999, with winds of up to 180 kilometers per hour, and left dozens dead.

The minister explained that the Predictive models “predict a storm like the one in 1999”, with winds “as strong and even stronger“, waves of “up to 10 meters” high and danger of flooding.

Railway lines suspended and Brest airport closed

In anticipation of the storm, the French National Railway Company (SNFC), which expects normality to return “from Friday, November 3”, announced the suspension of all TER train lines in the regions of Brittany, Pays de la Loire, Normandy and Center Val de Loire, as well as in Hauts-de-France, during Thursday. Only the Paris Bercy-Nevers line will operate normally, according to the agency.

As for the TGV, high-speed train services, the Paris-Rennes and Paris-Lille lines will operate, “but without passing through intermediate stations located outside the high-speed lines,” the SNCF specifies in a statement.

Brest Bretagne airport, which serves the Finistère department, which could be the most affected, will be closed from 5:00 p.m. (local time) on Wednesday until 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to a statement. .

Gusts up to 170 km/h

Météo-France describes Ciarán as “a very strong autumn storm, probably of extraordinary intensity for certain departments in the northwest of the country.”

It is estimated that at the end of this Wednesday the wind will intensify considerably, but “there is still uncertainty about the intensity of the gusts,” warns the national meteorological agency in a bulletin.

Some of these gusts “will be extremely strong and may reach 150 to 170 km/h on the coasts of Finistère and Côtes-d’Armor on Wednesday night, and then on the Cotentin peninsula.”

Between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, “these gusts will extend to other departments in the northwest of the country and, therefore, the orange alert will be decreed,” he adds.

Météo-France also put much of the Atlantic Coast on yellow alert for winds. The departments of Brittany, La Manche and Loire-Atlantique are on yellow alert for flooding and three departments (Finistère, Morbihan and Loire-Atlantique) are on yellow alert for waves and flooding.

On Monday, October 30, The Finistère authorities asked the population to “anticipate or delay their movements to avoid the storm”to put away objects that could “constitute a danger due to strong gusts of wind” and to take “extreme caution when approaching the coast.”

In this department, which could be the most affected, some 650 firefighters – compared to the 250 who work daily – and more than 430 gendarmes have been mobilized in an extraordinary manner on Wednesday night.

With AFP