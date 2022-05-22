Trucks and Auto Auctions and owners Jake & Josh Musser have announced some of the most interesting lots that will be offered for sale as part of the edition quota of the Northwest Collector Car Auction which will be held on Saturday 28 May 2022. The event, one of the most anticipated in the United States among those dedicated to classic cars and collectible muscle cars, includes some very interesting lots, such as a 1975 Mini S JCW (John Cooper Works).

This specimen boasts an original Surf Blue livery and includes all the amenities of the 2000 Rover Sportspack MPR Cooper Sport. Further upgrades include lights, suspension, brakes, dashboard, wheels and Moto-Lita steering wheel. The satin white vinyl wrap likens this new addition to the auction to a famous box from Tiffany and Co. Then there is the 1967 Shelby GT500 Super Snake, another authentic rarity that will go to auction next May 28. Only ten copies have been made of this model, making its sale even more attractive. The list of over 100 jewels on wheels includes not only cars but also motorcycles such as a 2001 FXDWG Harley Davidson Dyna-Wide Glyde, a 1957 Chevrolet 3100 Big Window; a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Nomad 2-door; a Land Rover Series 2A from 1966; a 1959 Lincoln Continental Mark IV convertible; Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 Coupe from 1970; 1951 Jaguar Mark V Coupe with low head; a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro and much more.