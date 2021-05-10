Five corn tortillas and a slice of cheese is Orlando’s lunch. “Sometimes I don’t even eat the time,” he confesses at 71 years of age in El Progreso, Honduras, an area devastated by two hurricanes and a pandemic that worsened his poverty …

His battered mud house is one of the few that stands among rubble, remains of wood and zinc roofs. In November 2020 cyclones Eta and Iota passed through here, but the remains of destruction remain, like monuments to indifference.

About 250 kilometers from there, the indigenous Mayan Germán Cal Pop travels what was once his town, Quejá, in Guatemala. List from memory where the houses were before an avalanche buried the community.

Under the earth and forever were 51 people, eight of them members of his family. The place is uninhabitable and was declared a cemetery, where they celebrate mass in honor of the fallen.

Jobless and homeless, he had to move to a neighboring community and is surviving with the help of the World Food Program (WFP).

“Poverty is what is hitting very hard. Before we were poor but we ate quietly, right now, with the tragedy, the community was collapsed and the problem increased more than it is. And the pandemic that came … two hard blows a year, “he says.

10 million people need help

According to the UN, some 10 million people need urgent assistance in Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, a region known as the Northern Triangle, as well as long-term solutions to address the causes of the humanitarian crisis. This is equivalent to 30% of the population of the region.

Chronic violence, growing food insecurity and the effects of climate change have been compounded by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and recent hurricanes, Mark Lowcock, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, explained in April.

The area has been a source of migrants to the United States for decades, an activity that has been on the rise since 2018, with massive caravans leaving Honduras. An issue that US Vice President Kamala Harris is committed to addressing.

“Sometimes I don’t eat”

Orlando Chávez gets up at five in the morning and prepares his horses and wagons. Widowed and father of 12 children, he lives next to the house of his 42-year-old daughter Mirna.

With Mirna’s children, Antonio (9) and Milton (11), and two dogs, he enters the gaps between the African palm plantations, near the community of El Progreso, 180 km north of Tegucigalpa.

On the route he meets Francisco, who is on a bicycle. He is the owner of a palm plantation where Orlando and his grandchildren work collecting the bunches that other workers drop from the top of the palm trees, aided by pointed iron bars.

Then they mount them on their wagons and take them to a collection center. From there they are trucked to oil and soap factories.

For five hours of work, he receives an advance of 500 lempiras (about $ 25) out of a total of 800, which “barely lasts six to eight days.”

“There is no continuous work because the fruit every 15 days gives its point, so it cannot be cut frequently,” he details.





When the mighty Ulúa River, which bathes the productive Sula Valley, overflowed in November after heavy rains last year, the palm grove was covered and they were unable to enter. Only last March did they begin to collect.

“Sometimes I don’t eat during the day,” Orlando admits when he returns to his home, on the side of a dusty road that crosses between palm plantations.

With those 500 lempiras, Orlando spent 60 on tortillas, gave 50 lempiras to each of his grandchildren, and sent Antonio to buy corn, with 120 lempiras.

Their dogs, three cats, some chickens and ducks that swirl in the center of their hut also eat tortillas.

Two of his children illegally migrated to the United States. José, who left 10 years ago and never heard from him again, and Emilio (20), who has already managed to send him money.

“20 years in 20 seconds”

Access to Quejá, north of Guatemala City, is by a dusty road with difficult vehicular displacement. Wherever there was a town today there is rubble and remains of clothing or kitchen utensils.

Germán still remembers how, on November 5, 2020, while the family was having lunch, they felt a noise and had to flee with his wife and two children, seeing how a river of mud was devouring their house.

“We never came to think that what was built in more than 20 years would collapse in 20 seconds,” confesses Erwin Cal, 32, a neighbor of Germán.

The cultivation of coffee, corn or beans represented an income for the people, but now there is nothing.

In addition to losing their homes, several of these Poqomchi Mayans had already lost their jobs in the capital due to closures due to the pandemic.

The inhabitants of Quejá are still temporarily settled in the neighboring town of Chepenal, whose territory is also not safe to live in, according to authorities. Government aid is little, says Erwin, but he has not lost faith.

“It is uncertain and everything that comes will almost be profit. Time does not recover. Now, to try to straighten the path, maybe forget about it for a while. It’s going to be impossible for it to be forever. “