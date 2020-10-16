The Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, has stood before the intention of the Government of include the region in the third level of restrictions to mitigate the expansion of the epidemic, the highest of the new system announced on Monday. In the company of other municipal leaders, he has protested “to become the canary in the mine of an experiment in regional confinements.”

The third level includes the closure of restaurants and pubs that do not offer takeout meals, as well as the prohibition of meeting with residents in other homes in closed spaces, and the advice not to travel to, or from, the affected region. The government has announced that London and other British regions will be subject to second-tier restrictions from Saturday, which includes some common restrictions.

The argument made by Burnham at a press conference was that Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van Dam told mayors that the only measure that could contain the increase in positive cases is the general confinement for a period of two weeks, which was already proposed in September by the scientific committee that advises the Government. Scientists are skeptical about the effect of regional restrictions.

In a meeting of conservative deputies from the region with the Secretary of State for Health, Helen Whatley, they would have expressed their opposition to the restrictions more vigorously than the mayors, according to ‘The Times’. Some parliamentarians were elected in December from constituencies that voted for conservative candidates for the first time.

Johnson and his party celebrated that victory, but the increase in cases in recent days in regions of northern England and the restrictions have apparently recreated the feeling of comparative grievance about their economic and social situation, which drove the historic electoral change. Other MPs have protested against tightening the measures in London, a city of nine million residents with great variation in the incidence of the pandemic.

Johnson could impose the restrictions. Its finance minister, Rishi Sunak, has tried to undermine the demand for more financial aid, stating that the subsidy of 66% of the salaries of employees in companies in a critical situation, plus the already existing salary supplements, means that they would receive 90% of your payroll.