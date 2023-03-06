Bandeirantes municipal government decreed a situation of public calamity in the city

The municipality of Bandeirantes, in the north of Paraná, recorded a large volume of rain on Saturday (4.Mar.2023). A dam in the region overflowed and the water invaded houses. With that, the prefecture decreed a situation of public calamity in the city.

In a note, the local government stated that there are Civil Defense assistance posts in schools in the municipality,“where specialized personnel provide care and receive material to help the victims, such as clothes, foodstuffs and tarpaulins”.

On social media, residents shared records of the rain damage. One of the rivers that crosses the city overflowed and covered up streets and residences. Schools will continue to function as shelters in the coming days.

People who intended to pass or go to Bela Vista in Bandeirantes today, check this out! pic.twitter.com/a9fI9zNg1y — Joao Vitor (@JohnSPKz) March 5, 2023

The space remains open for manifestation.

Carnival holiday rains

Last week, Inmet had warned of a cold front that would hit the states of Santa Catarina and Paraná more strongly, with storms, strong winds and hail.

For both states, the institute had issued an alert at the orange level, because the accumulated rainfall could reach 100 mm in 24 hours, with winds of up to 100 km/h.