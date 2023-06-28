Although the third heat wave ended, high temperatures are still registered throughout the Mexican Republic, especially in Sonora, where it has reached 49.5 degrees in the shade, for this reason, on social networks it drew attention that the north of Mexico is the place where you can cook breakfast without stove.

This is because a resident of Sonora, Mexico, surprised everyone by use the heat of the sun to fry eggs without the need to use gas, electricity or some materials to save energy.

It was through the TikTok social network, where a young man identified in the account ‘@waterpolo55’, demonstrated the incredible feat tol only use solar energy, Therefore, given the impression of users, the publication immediately went viral.

Angel, who resides in Hermosillo, Sonora caused a furor on digital platforms before an action that allegedly had the 1 pm, because at that time the thermal sensation was so strong, that he decided to leave his house to prepare his breakfast.

During the viral video, the boy can be seen going out into the patio, where he placed a frying pan on a table, then placed an egg, and the surprising thing happened, because the food began to fry, even the yolk was seen frying.

After seeing that the eggs cook slowly as the sun heats up the pan, it caused Internet users to interact, since it was not a conventional technique, when carrying out the experiment that showed that the heat of the sun is enough to fry the food.