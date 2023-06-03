More than 70% of individual micro-entrepreneurs in Amapá are in debt with the Federal Revenue

The states in the North of the country lead the default ranking of the MEI (individual micro-entrepreneur). According to the Federal Revenue, based on data from March 2023, more than 70% of individual micro-entrepreneurs in Amapá did not pay the DAS (Simples Nacional Collection Document).

In sequence, appear Amazonas (69.7%), Pará (63.6%), Roraima (61.5%) and Acre (61.3%). On the other hand, the Southern States have the lowest percentage of indebted MEIs: Rio Grande do Sul (45.1%), Paraná (44.9%) and Santa Catarina (43.5%).

The State of Minas Gerais records the lowest percentage of defaults: 43%. The default rate in Brazil is 50.2%, equivalent to 7.5 million MEIs.

Failure to pay tribute in this category is related to the work overload that entrepreneurs have on a daily basis, said the director of the Department of Crafts and Individual Microentrepreneurs, Raissa Rossiterfrom the Always (Secretary of Micro and Small Enterprises and Entrepreneurship), to the Power360. According to her, there are many “forgetfulness”.

The value of the DAS ranges from R$67 to R$72, depending on the activity performed by the micro-entrepreneur. The amount includes taxes such as INSS (to Social Security), ISS (to cities) and ICMS (to States).

The government wants to send more alerts via email, SMS and letters to reduce defaults. “Around BRL 60 does not seem to be, in our view, the main element that leads MEI not to pay the DAS. Default is related to the decision-making burden that the MEI has. There are so many micro decisions that the DAS is, in general, one more that is lost in the struggle for survival”he said.

The Tax Authorities did not inform, until the publication of this text, the amount of the debt in March 2023. The space remains open for updating.

The MEI that delays the payment of the DAS by at least 1 month was considered a debtor.