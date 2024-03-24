Northern Lights | Tonight you can see the northern lights all over Finland

The appearance of the northern lights is also possible on the nights before Tuesday and Wednesday.

Next at night, the northern lights should be visible all over Finland, he says Weather Institute on Sunday.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute's space weather forecast says that the probability of seeing the northern lights is high on the night between Sunday and Monday. It should therefore be possible to observe the northern lights all over Finland, if the clouds do not cover them.

“Yesterday's coronal mass eruption that started towards the Earth has arrived ahead of time ahead of a strong southward magnetic field, causing great geomagnetic activity,” the forecast says.

On the nights between Tuesday and Wednesday, the probability of aurora borealis is still moderate.

Sunday the night before, the aurora borealis was observed as far away as Helsinki. Meteorologist on duty at the Meteorological Institute Mikko Laine told HS in the story on Sunday, that the values ​​measuring the activity of the northern lights were higher than usual on the night between Saturday and Sunday.