Northern Lights | The northern lights will be blazing across the country next night

The best moments to hunt for the northern lights are next night, but it is possible to spot them in the following nights as well.

Northern lights can be seen all over the country next night, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Pia Isolahteenmäki.

The first aurora borealis sightings were already made on Monday evening, and more can be expected both next night and in the following nights.

“The solar winds are active, so the whole country has the probability that there will be aurora borealis, if the cloudiness allows it,” Isolahteenmäki says.

The best times to hunt for the northern lights are now. According to Isolahteenmäki, it will be clear in large areas in the southern and central parts of the country on the night before Tuesday.

In the central part of the country, to the east of Ostrobothnia, there is a cloudier zone, but again in the direction of the east and in the region of Oulu, the sky looks clearer. In Lapland, the cloud cover is denser, but there are also clear areas in places.

“The cloudiness increases during the night, that is, the sky up to that point and at the same time the northern lights remain hidden behind the clouds,” says Isolähteenmäki.

Tuesday The low pressure arriving in Finland brings with it clouds and rain, which is why the aurora borealis will not be as widely visible the night before Wednesday as the next night.

“Even tomorrow night in the south there may be a clearer moment than early in the night, that is, if you are still awake from early in the night and it is dark and clear enough, those [revontulia] even then you can spot it,” advises Isolähteenmäki.

On the night before Wednesday, the cloud cover will tear mainly in the southwestern parts of the country. Also on the night before Thursday, the northern lights are most likely to be seen in the southern and central parts of the country.