Anyone who missed the northern lights on Sunday or Monday evening and hoped for a rematch on Tuesday evening is very unlucky: the solar activity that causes the special natural phenomenon has decreased sharply. But don’t worry, says weatherman Wouter van Bernebeek, because there is a good chance that the auroras will show themselves more often in the near future. “If everything goes well.”
