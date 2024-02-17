In Lapland, the chances of seeing the Northern Lights are good, or not. What helps: warm clothing and a full tank.

Dhe first Northern Lights looks like a fake cell phone. There is nothing in the night sky. But there is a green stripe on the display, as if an alien had unpacked its highlighter. There is fresh snow in front of the hut, 250 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle, and a few people who were driven out into the night a few minutes ago are looking at the sky. You could just see the faint northern lights, now they have disappeared into a gap in the clouds and can only be seen on your cell phone.

Could that have been it? Off to the warm hut, look for the switch for the glass roof heating so that you can still see the sky from the bed. And it's best not to fall asleep. Maybe something else will happen.