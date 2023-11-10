AThe Northern Lights could be seen in Germany over the weekend: This is possible on Sunday night due to a solar storm. In which period and in which region this might be the case is still unclear, said Carolin Liefke from the Association of Star Friends in Heppenheim, Hesse, on Friday. “There was a matching solar flare,” Liefke said. “There is a warning that you should keep your eyes open.” In the worst case scenario, however, the phenomenon could also appear during the day and therefore not be detectable.

In order to observe the northern lights, the weather conditions must be as clear as possible. Over the middle of Germany, possibly also in the north, there could be easing on Sunday night, said Tanja Sauter from the German Weather Service (DWD). “Things aren’t looking quite so good in the southwest,” emphasized the meteorologist. You should also stay as far away from artificial light sources as possible and have a good view to the north.

Winter weather sets in

The weather is also turning wintry six weeks before Christmas: The German Weather Service expects “a few centimeters” of snow above 800 meters in the southwest of the country over the weekend.

However, even at higher altitudes, the white splendor is likely to be short-lived because the ground is too warm. “It’s still too early for skiing and tobogganing,” a DWD meteorologist told the German Press Agency. But for one or two snowmen it should be enough at least on the Feldberg in Baden-Württemberg, on the heights of the northern Black Forest or the Alb.

There is already a thin blanket of snow on the Feldberg, the highest mountain in the Black Forest at 1,493 meters. According to the Feldbergbahnen homepage, the ski season is scheduled to start on December 1st – if there has been enough snow by then.

Already the first night frosts

If you drive to higher altitudes on the weekend, you have to be prepared for slush and slippery conditions. Otherwise, the DWD is not yet expecting wintry conditions on the roads.

But you should prepare your garden for winter now at the latest: “The temperatures are increasingly reaching the lower single digits,” says the meteorologist. There are already the first night frosts – it’s not just lemon trees that should be slowly brought into the warm.

The German Weather Service expects repeated showers with partly stormy gusts for the next few days, with highs of between 5 degrees in the mountains and 12 degrees in Breisgau on Friday. On Saturday, in addition to rain, there will also be snow and sleet in the mountains. Sunday is likely to be friendlier, but it will be frosty at times. By Monday at the latest it will be milder again with temperatures in the double digits.