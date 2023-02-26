Northern Lights | Next night, the northern lights may also be visible in the south

The probability of northern lights is at least moderate in the southern and central parts of Finland.

Northern lights may be visible next night also in the southern and central parts of Finland, states the Finnish Meteorological Institute of space weather forecasting.

According to it, the probability of northern lights in the southern and central parts of the country is at least moderate during the night between Sunday and Monday.

There have been two flares on the surface of the Sun, from which mass coronal eruptions have also emanated.

The first of these may hit Earth as early as next night. Based on modeling, the main part of the eruption would miss the Earth, but at least a partial hit is also possible.

In Lapland, aurora borealis are common even during calm space weather.

The northern lights visibility is affected by cloud cover. On Sunday evening, the weather will be mostly clear, but the cloudiness will increase during the evening and night.

Northern lights are light phenomena caused by solar wind particles in the Earth’s atmosphere. The light phenomenon is created when particles from the Sun collide with the atmosphere.