Northern Lights In the coming nights, there will be a good opportunity to see the northern lights in southern Finland as well

Last night, northern lights blazed in the sky, and observations were made of them in southern Finland as well.

It is also possible to see the northern lights in the suburbs, as the solar wind that causes the northern lights will continue to be fast for another two days.

Meteorologist, Department of Meteorology Tiera Laitinen According to him, there are quite good opportunities to see northern lights in southern Finland even on late Monday and Tuesday evenings. On Wednesday, the solar wind will begin to subside, reducing the likelihood of northern lights in the south as well.

“The best probability of seeing the northern lights is always at midnight. So now that we are in summer time, about one night. With good luck, it is possible as soon as it has become properly dark and from there that probability increases towards midnight. Midnight and a couple of hours before that is the best time window, ”Laitinen says.

Weather currently favors the possibility of detecting northern lights. On the night before Monday, the northern lights were visible, for the sky was clear in many places. There is also a good chance to see them next night, because according to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the sky is clear or there are only a few clouds in southern Finland up to the height of Oulu. The clouds are in Lapland.

The night between Tuesday and Wednesday looks a bit cloudier in the south. It is still quite clear around Northern Ostrobothnia and Kainuu.

Northern lights are best seen in the darkest possible place with as little artificial light as possible. In southern Finland, northern lights are most often visible in the northern sky, so it is worth looking for them in a place with an open view to the north.

September the latter half is the usual time for the northern lights. It’s already dark by then, and autumn is a busier time in the seasonal variation of the northern lights. Spokesman for the Astronomical Society Ursa Anne Liljeströmin according to there is a small spike in the occurrence of northern lights during the autumn and spring equinoxes. The autumn equinox was last week.

“Then they often show up more often than average. The Earth will then be in a favorable position, sideways towards the Sun, ”says Liljeström.