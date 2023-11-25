Northern lights | At night, the northern lights may also be seen in southern Finland

The probability of seeing the northern lights is moderate in the coming night also in southern Finland. However, clouds may hinder visibility in some places.

25.11. 21:34

Coming soon at night, the northern lights may also be visible in southern Finland, promises the space weather forecast of the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

On the night between Saturday and Sunday, two coronal mass eruptions travel from the Sun towards the Earth, causing severe space weather disturbances. With mass eruptions, the probability of aurora borealis increases to moderate.

The situation can become even wilder during the next day, when the flow of the coronal opening strengthens the combined effect of the mass eruptions.

Cloudiness however, can make it difficult to spot the northern lights. For southern Finland, the coming night looks partly cloudy.

Northern lights are common in Lapland even if the space weather is calm.