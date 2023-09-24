Home page World

From: Richard Strobl

Split

A body has been found in Trieste, northern Italy. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO/Manuel Romano

A tied body was found on a motorway bridge in Italy. The victim shows obvious signs of torture.

Trieste – Cuts on the body, trauma to the head, eyes bandaged with rags, feet bound with adhesive tape: this is the condition in which a body was found on a highway bridge in Trieste in northern Italy on Sunday morning (September 24th). The body, which bore obvious signs of torture, was apparently deliberately hung from the guardrail of the bridge.

“Trieste in shock” writes the Italian newspaper Republica to the horror find. The body was found on the Superstrada in the direction of Muggia shortly after a tunnel by some road workers who were tasked with maintenance work on the route. The site of the discovery is therefore on the outskirts of the city, just under a ten-minute drive from the center of Trieste.

Italy shocked: body hanging on motorway bridge

A large contingent of carabinieri, health workers, state police, city police, fire brigade, forensic medicine, as well as a public prosecutor arrived immediately. A pavilion was set up on the side of the highway in which the body was examined by the medical examiner. It was previously lifted from the site and onto the road using fire engines.

According to initial information, the dead man was a 40 to 50 year old man. According to the report, the body shows obvious signs of torture, the news agency also reports Ansa. The Republica reported circular burns, traces of blows and cuts, possibly caused by blows.

Body discovery shocks northern Italy: “Like a warning”

The dead man was found hanging from the guardrail with a noose around his neck and his feet bound with adhesive tape. Since the body shows no signs of decomposition, it is currently assumed that the man was hanged from the bridge the previous night.

Ranking: The 15 most beautiful and popular holiday destinations in Italy View photo series

The grisly manner in which the corpse was displayed makes people loud Republica “a murder with a clear message addressed to others”. It was “like a warning”.

In July, a body was discovered in Lake Maggiore – the drought uncovered the man who had been missing for 19 years.