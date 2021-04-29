Arlene Foster announced on Wednesday that she will step down as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) of Northern Ireland on May 28 and resign as chief minister of the autonomous executive at the end of July. Foster thus gives in to pressure from members of his party unhappy with his leadership on Brexit. His detractors highlight the Northern Irish protocol, included in the agreement to leave London from the European Union, which imposes border trade controls between the region and the rest of the United Kingdom.

The announcement came a day after most DUP lawmakers signed a letter requesting a vote of confidence against Foster, whom many blame for mishandling the London-Brussels divorce deal negotiations.

“It has been the privilege of my life to serve the people of Northern Ireland as their Prime Minister and to represent my local constituency of Fermanagh / South Tyrone. I first entered the Assembly in 2003 and certainly the journey of the last Eighteen years has been memorable, “Foster said in the official statement explaining his resignation.

The main dissatisfaction of the Protestant-Unionist community with Foster’s leadership lies in the Northern Irish protocol, included in the Brexit agreement. The mechanism leaves Northern Ireland, the only British region with a land border with the European Union through the Republic of Ireland, within the trade sphere of the EU. It thus imposes trade controls between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.

The negotiators thus avoided a hard border on the island of Ireland, one of the key points of the 1998 Good Friday Peace Agreement that ended the bloody Irish conflict. However, the Brexit protocol infuriates pro-British unionists who believe that the territorial integrity of their region with the rest of the United Kingdom is breached.

This situation has also caused problems in the supply of certain products and has accentuated the discomfort of the most radical sectors of the Northern Irish Protestants loyal to the British Crown, which has led to confrontations with the Police and the nationalist-Catholic community, in favor of the reunification of Ireland.

Others have complained that Foster is too liberal to represent one of the most socially conservative political parties in Europe and criticized that his opposition to gay and women’s rights is not strict enough.

Analysts have pinpointed several possible candidates to succeed her, including Northern Ireland’s Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots, the party’s leader in London’s Parliament, Jeffrey Donaldson, and his fellow MP, Gavin Robinson.

However, it is unclear how a new leader could turn the political fortunes of the DUP, which has been losing support from both the moderate cross-community Alliance Party and the small hardline Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV).

European Parliament approves post-Brexit trade treaty

On this same day, the postbrexit trade agreement had its final blow. After four years of negotiations between London and Brussels and four months of scrutiny of the final text, the European Parliament ratified this Wednesday the trade and cooperation agreement between the two parties that definitively closes the 47-year chapter that the United Kingdom had as member of the community club.

The final pact was overwhelmingly approved with 660 votes in favor, five against and 32 abstentions.

The leaders of the European Union, their British counterparts and European companies expressed the hope that this ratification will open a new positive era of cooperation, despite the divisive issues that remain between the old partners.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the vote marked the “final step in a long journey, providing stability to our new relationship with the EU as vital, commercial partners, close allies and equal sovereigns”; while the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the “faithful implementation of the agreement is essential”.

Relations between London and Brussels have been strained since the Brexit transition period ended on January 1. The two sides have discussed this year on issues ranging from violations of the so-called Northern Ireland protocol and the supply of vaccines against Covid-19 to full diplomatic recognition of the EU in the UK.

While the long-term effects of the trade separation terms remain to be seen, BusinessEurope, a group representing EU companies, indicated that Wednesday’s ratification brings “clarity and legal certainty.”

