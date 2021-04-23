Northern Ireland Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder by police and 3-year-old daughter as tensions rise in Northern Ireland

On both sides of the Irish border, it is believed that Northern Ireland will no longer belong to Britain in 25 years.

Northern Ireland a police terrorism investigation unit arrested two men on Friday on suspicion of attempted murder. One of them was captured in County Derry and the other in the Greggan area. The men are 26 and 36 years old. News about the matter, among other things British newspaper The Guardian.

The assassination attempt on Monday was exceptionally brutal. A bomb had been installed under the car of a part-time police officer living in Londonderry, designed to have killed everyone in and around the vehicle when triggered.

The authorities in Northern Ireland were particularly concerned that the explosive had been placed in the bottom of the car despite the fact that there was a police car seat directly above it.

“This shows complete disregard for the spirit of the mother and her 3-year-old daughter – this is simply completely incomprehensible,” the Assistant Police Chief of the Northern Ireland Police Mark McEwan said.

Murder the company was immediately suspected by a nationalist group called the New IRA (NIRA). The group pushing for the unification of the Irish considers the British police and army to be their enemies. For example, in April 2019, a new IRA killed a reporter Lyra McKeen In the suburb of Greggan, when a shot fired at police forces passed.

The new IRA has admitted it was behind the assassination attempt on Monday. This is the group’s first blow in more than a year.

The shock is feared to increase tensions that are already tense. There has been unrest in Northern Ireland during April. Both unionists and nationalists are rioting in the streets, cops have been thrown with fire bottles, stones and fireworks. Police have suppressed protests with water cannons.

The reason for the tightening of the gaps is the brexit, which is deceived the unionists and reaffirmed the view of nationalists that Ireland would be a more appropriate ally in the region than Britain. Unionists who supported EU secession are bitterly disappointed with the Brexit agreement. The agreement sought to prevent violence by respecting the Good Friday Agreement. In other words, there was no hard line between the border between Ireland.

That means customs and border controls are now being carried out between Northern Ireland and Britain. Unionists see the end result as stabbing in the back: they face border controls within their own country.

Northern Ireland turns 100 this year. Residents of the island of Ireland believe, for example, that 150 years will never come to an end.

The BBC published this week, a recent poll asking Irish and Northern Irish people whether they believe Northern Ireland will belong to Britain in 25 years. 51 percent did not believe, while only 37 percent believed.

More and more people in Northern Ireland want to vote on whether the region should belong to Britain or Ireland. Scotland, for example, was allowed to vote on independence in 2014.

January opinion poll according to 51 per cent of Northern Irish people would like a referendum within five years. Against 44 percent, and five percent don’t know.