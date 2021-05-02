The legal birth of Northern Ireland was not celebrated in the streets and there will be no commemorations of its centenary on May 3.. Neither the regional executive nor the two unionist parties have planned special events, but the date is a landmark in a region where the dispute over its history is often present in politics and also in everyday life.

The restrictions due to the covid-19 pandemic have forced the postponement or reduction of events, but it is expected in June, at Belfast City Hall, a ceremony commemorating the creation of Parliament, which took its first steps in the municipal headquarters. The Orange Order, exclusively for Protestant men, plans a large parade in Stormont as the summit of the multiple activities of its lodges.

Although the Dublin Government is promoting a dialogue with pro-British unionism under the banner of “a shared island” and unionist voices have encouraged the participation of all in the program – which includes academic debates or the planting of trees in schools -, the two parties of Catholic and nationalist tradition refused to participate in the forum created to agree on the events.

May 3, 1921 came into force the Irish Government Act, approved the previous December by the Parliament of London. It created a domain throughout the island, in the style of self-government extended in former colonies that were finely grouped as Canada or Australia. A governor general would represent the power of the Crown and would oversee the two parliaments, one in Dublin and one in Belfast.

It was a separation not wanted by anyone. The Unionists wanted to keep the island as part of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland – thus christened with a single parliament in 1800 – and the Nationalists, the highest possible degree of independence for the entire island as well. Policy failures, the wake of the great war, insurgencies and repressions in the first two decades of the 20th century forced the separation.

The 1921 law came into effect when the Irish War of Independence was being fought. The Anglo-Irish Treaty that ended with it forced the repeal of almost all the articles that referred to the south, because the new Irish Free State with its capital in Dublin would have more powers than those contemplated months before. In 1937 it became a republic.

Johnson’s role



LThe separation reflected the differences between the Northeast and the rest of Ireland. It was a much richer region than the agrarian economies of an oceanic climate. The shipyards of Belfast were among the most advanced in the world and its connections with the ports of Liverpool or Glasgow oriented it towards the east, not towards the south. Protestants were in the majority.

The aforementioned law created a Council of Ireland, so that the two governments could perhaps advance towards unity. But in the south a socially conservative, Catholic agrarian republic was established and in Northern Ireland the same party, the Ulster Unionist, ruled for five decades, benefited by the layout of the border and the manipulation of constituencies to perpetuate their majority.

Parliament was dissolved in 1972 by a conservative government that wanted to take over all management responsibilities after the failure of public order. In 1998, the Unionist majority was reluctantly dragged by a Labor Executive towards the Good Friday Agreement. And, in the centenary year, Boris Johnson’s ‘Brexit’ has created border controls between Great Britain and Ireland.

Boris Johnson promised there would never be such a border. In a BBC special on the centenary, he described it as “unnecessary bumps and barriers that have grown in” and added that “we are removing the barnacles and sanding them to the proper shape.” He was referring, perhaps, to the dialogue with the European Union to reduce the economic and political problems created in the province by his agreement.

The centenary comes at a time of confusion for unionism and the apparent stagnation of Sinn Féin’s strategy– the only party organized on the entire island – to achieve the reunification of Ireland. A large BBC poll in April found that 55% of the population of Northern Ireland believe that in 10 years they will remain part of the UK. 51% believe that the situation will be the same in 25 years.