Unionists say they temporarily deviate from the so-called Good Friday Agreement, which they signed in 1998, because they feel that with the implementation of Brexit, Northern Irish are being affected and excluded from the rest of the UK. This further stresses the separation of the British from the European Union, after London decided unilaterally to extend the grace period for controls on agri-food products entering Northern Ireland.

“Loyalist Groups Withdraw Support for Belfast (Peace) Agreement”. These were the words that David Campbell, president of the Council of Loyal Communities, to Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a letter dated March 3. The Vice President of the European Commission, Maros Sefcovic, also has a copy of the letter.

In this way, the Protestant unionists who have always wanted Northern Ireland to remain part of the United Kingdom break away from the Good Friday Agreement or Belfast Agreement. This pact was signed in 1998 and ended decades of violence between the ‘loyalists’ and the Catholic nationalists, who fight to make Ireland and Northern Ireland one country.

File photo. The then Prime Minister of Northern Ireland, David Trimble (center and pointing), says at a press conference that he believes that the then newly formed Northern Ireland assembly should be “suspended” and that a new review of the Good Friday agreement in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on February 1, 2000. © Peter Morrison / AP

But now that peace agreement enters a period of instability and the reason for this is Brexit. ‘Loyal’ paramilitaries, including the Ulster Volunteer Force, the Ulster Defense Association and the Red Hand Command, explained that they were concerned about the disruption of trade between the UK and Northern Ireland.

And it is that in the Brexit negotiations, both the British and the 27 countries of the European Union agreed that to respect the peace agreements they would not put a border between Ireland and Northern Ireland. In return, from January 1, 2021, certain controls began in the ports on the Irish Sea to prevent products circulating in England, Scotland and Wales from passing to Northern Ireland and then to Ireland – a member state of the EU. – without complying with the sanitary standards of the European bloc.

For this reason, the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol, which was signed within the Brexit negotiations, regulates that Northern Irish supermarkets need a health certificate to guarantee that all animal products -such as meat or dairy- that come from the rest of the world. British territory meet the standards of the European Union.

But unionists have criticized that pact. In the letter, the ‘loyalists’ say that the new trade rules to control products over the Irish Sea undermine the basis of the Good Friday agreement, because for them it alienates them from the British. The ‘loyalists’ added that for that reason they would not support the peace negotiation until there was “unrestricted access for goods, services and citizens throughout the United Kingdom.”

Although the withdrawal is temporary, the unionists warned the British prime minister that if he or the EU “are not prepared to honor the entirety of the (Belfast) agreement, they will be responsible for the permanent destruction” of it.

One of the questions that arises before the announcement is if the unionists are willing to take up arms, as in the worst moment of the Northern Irish conflict. Although the letter speaks of a peaceful withdrawal, it leaves a door open for the return of hostilities.

A withdrawal from the peaceful Belfast Accord, with the foundations of the truce undermined

The paramilitary groups said that the unionist opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol was “peaceful and democratic”, but they also issued a warning. For them, that Brexit point undermines the “basis on which the Loyal Combined Military Command agreed to its 1994 ceasefire and post-Belfast Accord support.” “Please do not underestimate the strength of feelings on this issue throughout the Unionist family,” the letter added.

Despite the fact that there is no firm guarantee that the truce that has existed for more than 20 years will continue, some politicians close to the ‘loyalists’ insist that armed violence will not return to the country.

“It makes no sense that ‘loyal’ paramilitaries were going to return to violence in opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol,” said Jeffrey Donaldson, MP for the Northern Ireland Democratic Unionist Party.

FILE PHOTO: Northern Ireland Prime Minister Arlene Foster, Wednesday, Aug.5, 2020. © Peter Morrison / AP

For her part, the leader of the same party and Northern Irish Prime Minister, Arlene Foster, emphasized that the unionists said in their letter “that they wanted to follow a peaceful path, a political path” and added that they welcomed those words.

Foster also stressed that he is concerned that those who supported the peace negotiations have decided “that they can no longer do so due to the protocol” agreed at Brexit. “Now they feel that the balance in the Belfast Accord is gone,” he concluded.

Controls over the Irish Sea, the source of discord

While the unionists’ withdrawal is new, their opposition to the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol goes back a long way. A few days after controls began in the Irish Sea on goods from the UK earlier this year, graffiti appeared threatening dockworkers. This forced the Northern Irish authorities to temporarily halt veterinary checks.

Then, in February, signs signed by unionists appeared in opposition to internal control. Their main complaint is that new regulations have prevented the importation of certain products, raised the prices of others, and Northern Ireland companies say they are struggling to cope with the new bureaucracy.

A woman walks past graffiti against the Irish Sea border in Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland, Wednesday 3 February 2021. The sign reads: “Carrick loyalists say ‘no’ to the maritime border.” © Peter Morrison / AP

On the other hand, the tension escalated to negotiations with the EU on the 11th of the same month, when the bloc assured that some goods were not being checked in the Irish Sea and were entering the European single market without any control.

Throughout this time, the British Government has held the same position that, first and foremost, it wants to ensure the economic well-being of Northern Ireland. To prove it, yesterday the Johnson Administration announced that it will extend a temporary “grace period” until October that exempts controls on agri-food products entering Northern Ireland. The decision was made unilaterally despite the fact that the pact with the European Union is that this preparation time would end on March 31.

The British defended the extension saying they were “temporary technical measures (…) to provide more time for companies – such as supermarkets and parcel operators – to adapt and implement the new requirements ”.

But what for the British is only an “operational reason”, for the European Union represents a “violation” of the Northern Ireland Protocol, according to Maros Sefcovic, vice president of the European Commission and joint head of a committee of the EU and the United Kingdom over Northern Ireland.

“This also constitutes a clear departure from the constructive approach that has prevailed until now,” Sefcovic added in a statement. The European Commission warned that it would respond with the legal means established by Brexit to what it saw as the second UK threat against international law.

Ireland did not welcome the British decision either. Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said the UK’s behavior shows that the EU is dealing with a partner “they just can’t trust.” This despite the fact that Prime Minister Johnson’s spokesman explained that they did officially “notify” the extension to the European Commission and Ireland earlier this week.

This is how the extension of the grace period for Northern Irish traders caused the British Government to face the EU again. And although it seemed at first that the decision would give him room for maneuver to calm the spirits of the unionists within Northern Ireland, in the end the ‘loyalists’ confirmed what was feared: their split from the Peace Agreement.

This puts the UK between a rock and a hard place, because saving the Good Friday Agreement is not only important for the country, but also for its international relations. And it is that during his presidential campaign, the now president of the United States, Joe Biden, warned that if the Belfast Agreement of 1998 was broken in the middle of Brexit, the North American country would not have an independent trade agreement with the British.

All these scenarios are those facing the Johnson government after the letter it received from the unionists and the tensions with the European Union. For now, the British Administration has not ruled on the letter.

With Reuters and AP