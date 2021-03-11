E.r does the post-Brexit dispute between London and Brussels have a transatlantic dimension? The Daily Telegraph reported on Thursday that the British government had launched a “counter-offensive” in the United States to seek more support there. A special emissary should be sent to the embassy in Washington to “counteract the efforts of the EU to bring the Biden government against the United Kingdom in position”.

A British government official did not want to confirm any details to the FAZ, but described the “attempt to better explain the British position abroad” as “reasonable”. Efforts should also be stepped up in Berlin and Paris. At the moment, London’s arguments “are not going well internationally”.

The focus of the initiative is the conflict over the special status of Northern Ireland after Brexit. American President Joe Biden sided with the EU during the exit process. In London, this is also attributed to his Irish roots and his close ties with the government in Dublin. When the British threatened to overwrite the exit agreement with a national law last autumn, Biden questioned the free trade agreement with America that had been longed for in London during the election campaign at the time.

The conflict at the time was defused, but recently Brussels announced legal measures after London unilaterally extended the agreed grace period for some goods checks between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. London sees no violation of the agreement in this.

“Proactive against negative briefings”

Biden has repeatedly expressed concern about peace in Northern Ireland and shares the Dublin and Brussels readings that violating the Withdrawal Treaty would jeopardize the Good Friday Agreement. In London, the opposite is claimed, namely that the 1998 peace agreement is being undermined by the unintended consequences of the Withdrawal Treaty.

“If we hadn’t taken the latest measures, we would now have empty supermarket shelves in Northern Ireland,” said Northern Ireland Minister Brandon Lewis. This would have further increased tensions on site. The government official pointed out the “technical and temporary” nature of the measure. The problems of the implementation of the treaty could be “solved better if you concentrate pragmatically on the details than to stylize everything into high politics”.

According to the Telegraph, the task of the new emissary is to “provide American politicians with facts and refute claims by the EU about post-Brexit Britain”. This also includes the criticism from Brussels of the British vaccination campaign. On Wednesday, the government in London protested against the claim by EU Council President Charles Michel that Great Britain had imposed an export ban on vaccines. The Foreign Office even hired the envoy from the EU embassy in London.

According to newspaper reports, Lewis, who is to work in close coordination with the new EU special minister David Frost, is said to have already asked the British ambassador in Washington to counter negative briefings by European diplomats and politicians more “proactively”. Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney and EU Deputy Commission President Maroš Šefčovič spoke to American Democrats on Wednesday.