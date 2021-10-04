Petrol and food shortages have overshadowed the start of the British Conservatives’ party conference. There is a problem with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

London – The Northern Ireland Protocol is one of the most contentious issues in post-Brexit relations between Brussels and London. Now the British government is threatening again to suspend the customs regulations set out here. Brexit Minister David Frost will announce on Monday in his speech at the Tory party conference that “the threshold for the application of Article 16” has been reached. The conservative ruling party of Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday.

Frost will warn in his speech that “the protocol is now undermining the Good Friday Agreement,” it said. The UK government wants to renegotiate the protocol despite the EU’s refusal. As a result, London has threatened to trigger Article 16 several times. This allows certain parts of the post-Brexit agreement to be suspended in the event of “serious economic, social or ecological difficulties”.

Difficult post-Brexit negotiations between Great Britain and the EU

London is in ongoing talks with Brussels on the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol. This stipulates that no customs controls will be introduced between the British province of Northern Ireland and the EU member Ireland. Instead, it is to be controlled between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The protocol actually came into force on January 1st, when the UK left the EU internal market. However, full customs declarations are not expected to come until 2022. In September, however, London had already announced that it would postpone the introduction of full border controls for goods from the EU, which was planned as a result of Brexit, for an indefinite period of time. According to the government, the review of food and animal products, which are intended to protect against disease, will be postponed from January to July next year.

Criticism of the London police and the ongoing bottlenecks at petrol stations in Great Britain overshadowed the start of the British Conservative party conference on Sunday. Despite the supply crisis, Johnson defended his government’s Brexit course.(AFP / dpa / frs)