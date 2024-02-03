Saturday, February 3, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Northern Ireland | An administration was formed in Northern Ireland, a historic choice for Prime Minister

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 3, 2024
in World Europe
0
Northern Ireland | An administration was formed in Northern Ireland, a historic choice for Prime Minister

Michelle O'Neill from Sinn Fein was historically elected as Prime Minister.

in Northern Ireland an agreement has been reached on a joint local government between the republican Sinn Fein and the unionist party DUP. The prime minister was historically elected Michelle O'Neill of Sinn Fein.

The so-called Good Friday Agreement, which ended decades of violence and was signed in 1998, was on hiatus from 2022 due to party differences.

Members of the DUP, a pro-British unionist party, have clashed with Sinn Fein over Northern Ireland's role in relation to Britain after it leaves the EU.

After lengthy negotiations, the DUP announced this week that it is ready to cooperate. Prime Minister O'Neill called the situation historic.

#Northern #Ireland #administration #formed #Northern #Ireland #historic #choice #Prime #Minister

See also  United States | In the state of New York, a historically dangerous situation due to the winter storm - bodies found in cars and under snow masses
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
In Britain, Crimea was called the main trophy of the Ukrainian conflict

In Britain, Crimea was called the main trophy of the Ukrainian conflict

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result