Northern Ireland | An administration was formed in Northern Ireland, a historic choice for Prime Minister

in Northern Ireland an agreement has been reached on a joint local government between the republican Sinn Fein and the unionist party DUP. The prime minister was historically elected Michelle O'Neill of Sinn Fein.

The so-called Good Friday Agreement, which ended decades of violence and was signed in 1998, was on hiatus from 2022 due to party differences.

Members of the DUP, a pro-British unionist party, have clashed with Sinn Fein over Northern Ireland's role in relation to Britain after it leaves the EU.

After lengthy negotiations, the DUP announced this week that it is ready to cooperate. Prime Minister O'Neill called the situation historic.