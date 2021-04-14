A dozen provinces in northern Argentina plan joint measures and propose the use of a Covid passport in the region, as common measures to face the second wave of the coronavirus in Argentina.

The Norte Grande Regional Council gave its support to the national government in the middle of the discussion on restrictions on movement. also him they asked for financial and monetary support “to guarantee a model of attention to the consequences and effects of these decisions.”

The Board of Governors took place this Wednesday, by teleconference. There the leaders of nine provinces.

Raúl Jalil (Catamarca), Jorge Capitanich (Chaco), Gildo Insfrán (Formosa), Ricardo Quintela (La Rioja), Oscar Herrera Ahuad (Misiones), Gustavo Sáenz (Salta), Gerardo Zamora (Santiago del Estero) and Juan Manzur (Tucumán ).

Was not Gustavo Valdés, from Corrientes, who met with Luis Lacalle Pou in Montevideo.

Together with the governors of the Norte Grande Regional Council, we held a teleconference to assess the epidemiological situation and make decisions. The answer must be unity in diversity, the defense of our people depends on how coordinated we are. pic.twitter.com/hlvTnILMbQ – Jorge Capitanich (@jmcapitanich) April 14, 2021

“Together with the governors of the Norte Grande Regional Council, we held a teleconference to assess the epidemiological situation and make decisions,” Capitanich reported on his social networks.

“The answer must be the unity in diversityThe defense of our people depends on how coordinated we are, “continued the Chaco governor, who is head of the Regional Council and served as spokesman for the conclusions they reached.

Capitanich communicated the endorsement of Alberto Fernández in the process of purchasing vaccines against the coronavirus.

He extended this support to “restriction mechanisms that allow a reduction in the number of infections by the health collapse situation in many of the jurisdictions. “

Jorge Capitanich’s message about the restrictions in northern Argentina due to the coronavirus.

In those messages, the governors stressed that the restriction on circulation must be “authority of each province in coordination with the national government “.

They also called for the restrictions to be accompanied by measures “of a fiscal, monetary, economic nature and social to guarantee a model of attention to the consequences and effects of these decisions “.

In addition, he advanced a specific proposal: the Covid passport.

“In the coming weeks we are going to work on the proposal of a covid passport extended to the entire north of Argentina. would allow a complete follow-up with all the history of each person regarding the pandemic and preventing the increase in infections and lethality, “said the Chaco.

Gustavo Sáenz’s message about the meeting of northern governors for the coronavirus situation.

And he concluded with a hopeful message about the pandemic: “If we act as a joint unit, we will stop the virus with our team of almost 10 million Argentines from the Norte Grande.”

He was joined by the president of Catamarca, Raul Jalil.

“We met with the governors of the Norte Grande to discuss the severity of the health crisis“he wrote on his Twitter account.

“Above all, we know that the only way to deal with the second wave of the pandemic is with joint policies that contemplate all our diversity,” he summed up, in a few words, the spirit of videoconferencing.

We met with the governors of the Norte Grande to discuss the seriousness of the health crisis. Above all, we know that the only way to deal with the second wave of the pandemic is with joint policies that take into account all our diversity. pic.twitter.com/eoE3ceRnZD – Raúl Jalil (@RaulJalil_ok) April 14, 2021

What did Gerardo Morales say

Who also expressed himself in the last hours about the situation of the coronavirus was Gerardo Morales placeholder image, who ratified the pronouncement of Together for Change.

“The criterion of the JxC table is to maintain the activities related to work as much as possible and if measures are taken, there must be a policy of the national state of attend to situations“said the governor of Jujuy.

He also referred to the possibility of the provinces to acquire vaccines against the covid.

Gerardo Morales, governor of Jujuy. Photo Federico Lopez Claro

“The authorization of the national government to buy vaccines from the provinces is ineffective because there are no vaccines,” Morales lamented in A24.

And he added: “I wanted to buy last year and he said no, when I tried with Sinopharm the ambassador himself told me that the order of the national government was not to buyThat they authorize us to the provinces today is impossible. “

The bid for the political cost

This gesture of the governors of the Argentine north comes in the middle of the evaluation of new constraints given the rise in coronavirus infections throughout the country.

It is that neither the Nation nor the provinces want to assume the political costs of new restrictive measures.

In this sense, DNU 235/21 includes an article in which the national government empowers provincial administrations to define greater restrictions on their territories.

“The governors are empowered and empowered to adopt additional provisions to those provided in this decree, focused, transitory and of local scope, in order to mitigate early infections by Covid-19 with respect to departments or parties with high or medium epidemiological risk, according to the parameters of article 13, and with respect to the parties and departments with less than 40,000 inhabitants “, reads article 17 of the decree of necessity and urgency.

“To this end, they may temporarily limit the performance of certain activities and circulation by hours or by zones, with the prior agreement of the Provincial or City health authority, as appropriate,” he adds.

The differences over the political cost of the measures was one of the issues that were discussed in the emergency meeting of the national cabinet on Tuesday, after more than 27 thousand daily cases of Covid were known.

There, cabinet members ratified the need for do not leave everything in the exclusive hands of Alberto Fernández and that the cost must also be assumed by the mayors and provincial officials.

Among those targeted is Sergio Berni, Buenos Aires Minister of Security.

