The north of the Gaza Strip suffered a new internet and communications blackout this Mondayreported the Palestinian telecommunications company Paltel.

“We regret to announce that all telecommunications services have been lost in Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip. due to the disconnection of the main elements of our network within the framework of the ongoing aggression”the company announced through the social network X.

“Our technical teams are working tirelessly through all available means to restore services,” Paltel added.

This implies the almost complete interruption of fixed and mobile telephone lines and internet in the north of the enclave.controlled for the most part by Israel after more than a month of ground offensive and almost two months of bombing since the start of the war with the Islamist group Hamas, on October 7.

This is the fifth communications blackout in the enclave, after fourth previous cuts in which not only the north but the entire Strip was affected.

These telecommunications cuts result in the isolation of Gaza’s contact with the outside world, but internal communications are also interrupted, which means that Gazans cannot call or communicate with each other, making it difficult for the civilian population to contact emergency services or ambulances. in case of attacks with injuries.

Both the UN and human rights groups and journalist organizations have denounced these total blackouts, which imply the loss of communications while Israeli troops advance their ground offensive, which is now expanding towards southern Gaza.

Israel declared war on Hamas on October 7 after an attack by the Islamist group, which included the launching of more than 4,000 rockets and the infiltration of some 3,000 militiamenwhich killed more than 1,200 people and kidnapped more than 240 in Israeli communities near Gaza.

Israeli forces have since attacked the Palestinian enclave, where nearly 16,000 people have been killed, in addition to another 7,000 that are under the rubble, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

This war has also left 1.8 million displaced people in the Strip, 80% of the total population, according to the UN humanitarian agency, OCHA. Furthermore, since the beginning of the Israeli ground offensive in Gaza, More than 70 soldiers have died and hundreds have been injured.

