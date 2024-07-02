A detachment of ships from the Russian Northern Fleet entered the port of La Guaira, Venezuela

A detachment of ships from the Russian Northern Fleet has entered a port in the Venezuelan state of La Guaira in northern Venezuela. The Northern Fleet press service reported this to journalists.

The detachment of ships consists of the nuclear submarine Kazan, the frigate Admiral Gorshkov, the rescue tug Nikolai Chiker and the supply tanker Akademik Pashin. It is known that the ships will remain at the anchorage for several days, then continue their voyage, the purpose of which is to “demonstrate the flag and ensure the presence” of the Russian Navy in the Atlantic Ocean.

Earlier it became known that Russia is transferring ships and aircraft to conduct military exercises in the Caribbean in the coming weeks. According to sources of several Western media outlets, the exercises will be part of Moscow’s response to the US support for Ukraine.