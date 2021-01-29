Kaja Kallas, new Prime Minister of Estonia, in Parliament in Tallinn on January 25, 2021 (RAIGO PAJULA / AFP)

This week, for the first time in its history, Estonia has chosen a woman, Kaja Kallas, 43, as head of government, who could be classified as a center-right liberal.

Of the three Baltic countries, Estonia is the most northerly one, up there, on the edge of the Gulf of Finland and which, like the others, shares its eastern border with Russia. Country of very modest size: barely 1.3 million inhabitants (less than the agglomeration of Marseille-Aix-en-Provence).

Thank you, madam president! You have been a role model for many aspiring female politicians so I’m very much looking forward to meeting you and working with you as well. https://t.co/szSHVMVVdk – Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) January 26, 2021

Kaja Kallas is a Europhile (she was an MEP) and the daughter of a former Estonian Prime Minister. This former lawyer is also passionate about innovation and digital technology. His country is already at the forefront in this field.

As in Estonia the president has been a president since 2016, the country is now the first republic in the world where the top of the state is 100% female (if we except Queen Elizabeth of the time when Theresa May was at 10 Downing Street , the sovereign fulfilling only an honorary role in the United Kingdom).

Northern Europe is a model of its kind. Of the eight Nordic countries, six are headed by women. Relatively young: 45 years on average, which represents all the nuances of the political spectrum – except the extremes:

a social democrat in Denmark; a conservative in Norway, in power for eight years; a Green in Iceland; an economist in Lithuania. And in Finland, Sanna Marin, who has had regular press honors, at the head of a coalition of five parties all led by women.

Only Latvia (which was once ruled by a woman) and Sweden remain, the only real exceptions to the table. This is a real fundamental movement, but let’s be clear, which remains confined to Northern Europe. More to the south ? Greece, Spain, Italy, Portugal and France? It’s the interstellar vacuum: zero president, zero prime minister. Further east? Apart from Angela Merkel’s exceptional longevity in Germany, the picture is not bright. Out of 27 EU Member States, ten have never appointed a woman head of state or government.

Globally, only 11% of countries are headed by a woman. And this is not a surprise, it is generally those who are the first to grant them the right to vote and the possibility of standing for election. This is the case of Finland and New Zealand, which granted women the right to vote in 1893 (51 years before France, two generations!)

We can also see the glass half full, tell ourselves that there are more and more women in the National Assemblies. Here again if we take an average at the global level (which of course covers large disparities) they represent a quarter of the deputies.