In the area surrounding the cities of Beijing and Tianjin, in addition to Hebei Province – where more than 100 million people live – the level of pollution has reached one of the highest levels in recent months.

In the capital, the authorities issued an orange warning on Monday, the second most severe warning related to pollution.

On Tuesday, the Swiss air quality measuring company IQAir ranked Beijing as the fifth most polluted city in the world, ahead of Mumbai, India.

Residents have been asked to “reduce their outings and intense exercise in the coming days,” according to the official New China News Agency.

The movement of some heavy trucks and machinery working in the construction sector was determined.

In several areas of the densely populated Hebei Province surrounding Beijing, the authorities issued a red alert.

An official notice indicated that the fog reduced visibility to less than 50 meters in the most polluted places in the province.

In the city of Tianjin, south of Beijing, which has a population of 15 million people, the National Meteorological Office advised people suffering from respiratory diseases to avoid going out and to wear a mask if doing so.

According to official forecasts, fog resulting from “unfavorable weather conditions” will remain in the region until temperatures drop, expected at the end of the week.

China officially declared a “war on pollution” in 2014, and air quality has improved significantly in many major cities.

In Beijing, dozens of coal plants were closed, moving the most polluting industries away from the capital, which until then had been one of the most polluted cities in the world.

But despite the progress made, air quality is still far behind WHO standards, and China remains the world’s largest exporter of greenhouse gases responsible for climate change.