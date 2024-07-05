Saltillo, Mexico.- The Governors of Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and Coahuila met this Friday in Saltillo together with the commanders of the Fourth and Eleventh military regions, for a regional security meeting.

The meeting was held at the facilities of the 69th Infantry Battalion, attended by the security cabinets of each of the participating governments, as well as the military representatives of each of the military zones in the northeastern states and the representatives of the National Guard in each state.

General Eufemio Alberto Ibarra Flores, Commander of the 11th Military Region, which includes the states of Coahuila and Chihuahua, said that the meeting is taking place in a region of great strategic importance for the country, with a border with the United States and where crime is increasingly more specialized.

“The antagonisms that threaten the tranquility of Mexicans are increasingly diverse and specialized,” said the Commander.

“It commits us to remain alert and at the forefront in the technical, educational and tactical fields. That is why we make clear our responsibility to continue preparing ourselves to contribute with actions aimed at maintaining peace and security.”

Ibarra Flores stressed that both the President of the Republic and the General Secretary of National Defense have promoted regional security meetings, such as the one that will begin this Friday.

“Governors, please know that the goals you set today are shared and that the Mexican Army and the National Guard are joining in the arduous task of preserving the peace and security of this great country.”

After the flag honors on the esplanade of the 69th Infantry Battalion at 9:00 a.m., the participants attended a breakfast, and after this, the meeting would be held behind closed doors.

The Nuevo León Delegation was headed by Governor Samuel García; his Secretary of Government, Javier Navarro; and the recently appointed Secretary of Public Security, Gerardo Escamilla.

Tamaulipas was represented by Governor Américo Villarreal Anaya, his Secretary of Government, Héctor Joel Villegas González; and the Secretary of Public Security, Sergio Chávez García.

The host Governor, Manolo Jiménez Salinas, participated with his Secretary of Government, Óscar Pimentel González; and his Secretary of Security, Federico Fernández Montañez.

General Maximiliano Cruz Ramos, Commander of the IV Military Region, which includes the states of San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas and Nuevo León, came from Nuevo León.

This is the first regional security meeting in northeastern Mexico since the election of Governors Américo Villarreal of Tamaulipas, from the Morena party, and Governor Manolo Jiménez of Coahuila, from the ranks of the PRI.