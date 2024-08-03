Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/08/2024 – 13:37

The Northeast Region recorded, on Thursday (1st), the second consecutive record of the year in wind energy generation, according to the National Electric System Operator (ONS). The record, made at 5:48 am, was the generation of 19,083 MW of power, a number that is equivalent to 180.4% of the entire demand in the region at that time.

The previous record was set on July 27, when the ONS recorded 19,028 MW generated by wind power in the Brazilian Northeast Region. According to the entity, this would be enough to supply the entire Northeast at that time and still meet the demand of the states of Rio de Janeiro and Goiás.

Related news:

According to the department, the period between July and September is known as the windy season, which increases the possibility that new, unprecedented records will be recorded in the following weeks.