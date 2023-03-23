The Northeast Cup quarterfinals are set. After the disputes of the eight games of the last round of the first phase, on the night of this Tuesday (22), the classified for the next stage of the competition were defined: Sport, Fortaleza, Ferroviário, CRB, Ceará, ABC, Náutico and Sergipe.

Counting on Facundo Labandeira’s eye for goals, Sport went to the Rei Pelé stadium and beat CSA 3-1 to secure first place in Group A. Leão da Ilha do Retiro featured two from the Uruguayan striker and one from Gabriel Santos, while Celsinho opened the scoring for the Alagoan team. On Wednesdays, the team from Pernambuco measures forces with CRB, which fell 3-0 against Bahia at Arena Fonte Nova.

Related news: Leaders. pic.twitter.com/nhHe0OrwuT — Sport Club do Recife (@sportrecife) March 23, 2023

Fortaleza, on the other hand, thrashed Santa Cruz 4-0 at the Arruda stadium, in Recife. The first goal of the match came just after 30 seconds of the ball rolling, when the Argentine Lucero crossed after a pass from Thiago Galhardo. Then Lucas Crispim added a beautiful free-kick. Hercules scored the third and Moses closed the scoring. The next challenge for Tricolor do Pici in the competition is Ferroviário, who lost 3-2 to Náutico in Aflitos.

The leadership of Group B stayed with Ceará, who, playing at Presidente Vargas, defeated Atlético-BA by 3 to 1. Vozão, who won thanks to goals from Janderson, Vitor Gabriel and Álvaro, takes Sergipe, who, in Batistão, they drew 2-2 with Sampaio Corrêa.

Game over at President Vargas. We beat Atlético/BA by 3-1 and guaranteed the leadership of the group. The goals of the game were scored by Álvaro, Vitor Gabriel and Janderson. The focus is now on Wednesdays. Felipe Santos / Ceara SC#CSCxAAC – 3×1#CopadoNordeste2023 pic.twitter.com/EbrfqWWvzn — Ceará Sporting Club (@CearaSC) March 23, 2023

The vice-leadership of the group went to ABC, which, with goals from Léo Ceará, Afonso and Felipe Garcia, defeated Fluminense-PI by 3-0 at Frasqueirao. Elephant faces Náutico in the quarterfinals.

Green Cup semi-finalists

This Tuesday, the top two classified for the semifinals of the Copa Verde were also defined. Playing at the Baenão stadium, in Belém, Remo beat São Raimundo by 3-0 and advanced. The victory was guaranteed with goals from Jean Silva, Muriqui and Richard Franco. On the first leg, Mundão beat Leão by 1-0.

Another team to qualify in the competition was Cuiabá. After overcoming Vila Nova 2-0 in the first leg, Dourado secured the spot after drawing 1-1 this Tuesday at the Pantanal Arena.