Fortaleza thrashed Bahia by 3-0, on Tuesday night (14) in Fonte Nova, in Salvador, to remain at the top of Group A of the Copa do Nordeste, now with nine points. The Bahian team, on the other hand, remains in second place in Group B with just one point.

FIIIIIIM OF GAME AND GAVE LAION! IN A GREAT PERFORMANCE, WE BEAT BAHIA, IN SALVADOR, BY 3 TO 0, AND REACHED 9 POINTS IN THE NORTHEAST CUP! ⚽️ @tgalhardo7

⚽️ Romarinho

⚽️ @MarceloBeneven1 #BAHXFOR #FortalezaEC #CopaDoNordeste pic.twitter.com/WTkDnkawh3 — Fortaleza Esporte Clube (@FortalezaEC) February 15, 2023

Playing away from home, Fortaleza had a perfect first half to build an elastic advantage. Just after two minutes, Thiago Galhardo scored after a good counterattack move by his team. At 24 minutes Romarinho hit a beautiful shot from outside the area to expand. And the visitors reached the third before the break, with defender Marcelo Benevenuto heading in the 36th minute.

Vitória do Vozão

The night was also a party for Ceará, who beat Sport by 3 to 2 to maintain the top of Group B with six points. Playing at Presidente Vargas, Vozão triumphed with goals from Janderson, David Ricardo and Willian Formiga, while Vagner Love and Luciano Juba scored for Leão da Ilha do Retiro.

⏱️ FIIIIIIMM GAME! VICTORY OF VOZÃO IN ANOTHER CLASSIC! ⚽ W. Ant

⚽ David Ricardo

⚽ Janderson Felipe Santos / Ceara SC#CSCxSPO – 3×2#CopadoNordeste2023 pic.twitter.com/NdcHAPQJK7 — Ceará Sporting Club (@CearaSC) February 15, 2023

Cobra Carol triumphs

Another team from Pernambuco to triumph in the round was Santa Cruz. With two goals from Lucas Silva, Cobra Coral overcame Atlético-BA by 2-1.

#CopaDoNordeste – Game over | Santa Cruz 2×1 Atlético/BA. Coral victory with two goals from Lucas Silva. pic.twitter.com/yB1WYSeh8G — Santa Cruz FC (@SantaCruzFC) February 15, 2023

Other results:

Campinense 0 x 0 CRB

CSA 1 x 1 Rail