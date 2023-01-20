Association governors also proposed a Regional Development Fund; they met this 6th in Paraíba

The governors of the 9 States of the Interstate Consortium for Sustainable Development of the Northeast (Alagoas, Bahia, Ceará, Rio Grande do Norte, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Maranhão, Sergipe and Piauí) proposed this Friday (20.jan.2023) the alteration of the reform Brazilian tax system and the creation of a Regional Development Fund “that replaces the current instruments of the fiscal war” in the country.

“We reaffirm that PEC 45 should be improved with amendment 192 [proposta de emenda à Constituição que altera o Sistema Tributário Nacional] and that there is compatibility so that the States do not lose revenue and have more conditions to face their responsibilities”they said through a “commitment letter”. Here’s the full (4 MB).

On Tuesday (Jan 17), the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said during the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland, that the tax reform will be carried out in 2 parts. “This tax reform that will be voted on [no 1º semestre] it is about the consumption tax, but in the 2nd semester, we want to vote on a tax reform on income to relieve the poorest layers of the tax and to burden those who do not pay tax today”said.

The Northeast Consortium document, jointly signed by the northeastern governors, was published after representatives of the Executives of the region met in an assembly this 6th, in João Pessoa, Paraíba.

The governors attended the meeting Joao Azevedo (PSB-PB), Elmano de Freitas (PT-CE), Carlos Brandao (PSB-MA), Paulo Dantas (MDB-AL), Rafael Fonteles (PT-PI), Jeronimo Rodrigues (PT-BA) and Fabio Mitidieri (PSD-SE), in addition to the governors Raquel Lyra (PSDB-PE) and Fatima Bezerra (PT-RN).

The northeastern governors also announced the proposal to implement the Pact for Public Security, which should integrate “the state police, their technological solutions and intelligence offices, joining forces with the Federal Police and the Ministry of Justice and Public Security”.

In the communiqué, they also informed that they should deliver to the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) one “set of projects to transform the infrastructure and living conditions of the population” for the Northeast, with proposals “of each of the northeastern states and also integrating and structuring projects for the entire region”.

According to the governor of Maranhão, Carlos Brandão, the document will be sent to Lula by next Wednesday (25.jan).

According to the heads of state executives, “it is already noticeable the resumption of sustainable relations between the federal government and the other units of the federation”.

“President Lula invited governors and municipal representatives to meetings and, in this first assembly of the year, the Secretariat of Federative Affairs of the Presidency of the Republic was present, which demonstrates the great willingness to strengthen our Federation”says the text.

