HISTORY IN THE DEBATE

May 1, 1972

They regularize 33 urban ejido zones. The Program for the Regularization of Ejidal Urban Zones that is being carried out in the urban zone and neighborhoods of the Jiquilpan ejido, will be extended to 33 ejido urban zones located in the different municipalities of the entity. A brigade of technicians and sociologists from Ejidal Development will proceed to verify a census update to know the state of the ejido land that is now in the possession of individuals. They will guide the owners about their situation in the possession of lots.

Taxi drivers abuse tourists. The Tourism Section criticized the attitude of some car rental service drivers, who charge excessive rates for their services to North American tourists, after giving them a “stun” around the city. An American couple was forced to pay 15 dollars, an exaggerated amount, for a trip from the CH-P station to the Hotel El Dorado, about 3 kilometers from the city. The tourists took the data from the vehicle and reported it to Tourism.

North Vietnamese negotiator arrives. Paris. The talented leader, Le Duc Tho, a North Vietnamese negotiator who has always participated in the secret talks with the United States, arrived after consultations in Beijing and Moscow, to find, he said, a “peaceful, just and equitable” solution to the Vietnam war. . Tho refused to answer reporters when asked if his mission would be to open a new chapter in the stalled peace talks through confidential discussions with the United States.

The senior communist official limited himself to reading a written statement in which he said: “I am pleased to return to Paris to continue talks with the United States alongside the North Vietnamese delegation, with the aim of finding a peaceful, just and equitable solution to the problem of Viet Nam”. Tho again denied that North Vietnam, as Washington maintains, had promised not to cross the demilitarized zone to invade South Vietnam.

May 1, 1997

Markets flooded with poor quality meat. It is urgent to put a stop to clandestine slaughter and the sale of meat from animals slaughtered illegally and without any health care, because this can become, due to its incidence, a public health problem. Authorities have done their part to reduce this phenomenon, but the results are scarce. The collapse in the slaughter of animals for consumption at the slaughterhouse can be explained by the increase in clandestine slaughter, an aspect that brings about the phenomenon of cattle rustling.

They condemn violence at UNAM. Mexico City The rector of the UNAM, Francisco Barnés, affirmed that he will request the intervention of the public force as many times as necessary if there is the slightest indication that any group or person wants to attack the institution. It was unanimously agreed to continue the campaign against impunity and violence in the university facilities and community. The director of the National Preparatory School stated that every week there are attacks on one of the 9 campuses.

Death penalty for “polleros”. Washington. An amendment came into force that contemplates severe punishments for traffickers of undocumented immigrants, who could be sentenced to life imprisonment and in some cases, the death penalty. It is about reducing the problem of illegal traffic, some of whom have died in car accidents, while trying to escape from the Immigration authorities. The punishment will be more severe for those who facilitate the hiding of the undocumented.